Gridwater Launching Next-Gen Mobile Wastewater Treatment Units in Austin

Texas-based commercial wastewater services firm Gridwater Inc. has begun its first phase of its next-generation market deployment with the purchase order of five new treat-in-place mobile treatment units.

Gridwater is the newest subsidiary of Water On Demand Inc. The company is expecting to put the first mobile wastewater unit into operation by this May.

Deployment of the first five units are all focused around the Austin market. The treat-in-place units eliminate traditional pump-and-haul operations by processing wastewater on-site, reducing operating costs and improving service efficiency for commercial customers including restaurants, food processors, and industrial facilities.

“There are a number of high-quality treat-in-place options available,” said Ken Berenger, Executive Chairman of Gridwater, in a statement. “But technology alone doesn’t permit the consolidation of a $20 billion space. Water On Demand, our parent company, provides what no one else has assembled: financed, operated, and maintained systems delivered as a complete solution for business owners. That’s what enables very high margin consolidation of a highly fragmented industry.”

Parent firm Water On Demand is using Gridwater as the first execution of its “water as an asset class” investment thesis. This involved deploying private capital into projects for revenue-generating water infrastructure.

Gridwater’s traditional commercial services include pumping commercial and residential septic systems, grease trap cleaning and hydro jetting, mainly in the Austin and central Texas region.

Earlier this month, Gridwater announced its anchor partnership with manufacturing firm Progressive Water Treatment to fund the first five treat-in-place mobile wastewater units.