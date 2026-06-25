Farmer Focus faces wastewater violation allegations following whistleblower complaint

Farmer Focus is facing scrutiny over alleged wastewater discharge violations at its poultry processing facility in Harrisonburg, Virginia, following claims from a whistleblower that wastewater samples submitted to regulators may have been altered before testing.

According to animal rights organization PETA, a whistleblower alleged that plant employees filtered wastewater samples to reduce pollutant levels before submitting them for analysis. The group cited an investigation by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority (HRRSA), which reportedly issued four Notices of Violation to the facility this year related to wastewater characteristics including low pH and elevated concentrations of total suspended solids, organic material, and nitrogen.

The reported violations highlight ongoing challenges food processing facilities face in managing high-strength wastewater streams containing fats, oils, grease, solids, and nutrients. Such pollutants can affect treatment infrastructure and contribute to water quality concerns if not properly controlled.

According to PETA, HRRSA increased monitoring of the facility and found discrepancies between its sampling results and those submitted by the company. The allegations have renewed attention on industrial pretreatment compliance, wastewater monitoring practices, and the role of accurate sampling data in protecting municipal treatment systems and receiving waters.