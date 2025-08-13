KROHNE to showcase wide range of water and wastewater products at WEFTEC 2025

Beverly, MA (KROHNE release) — KROHNE, Inc. will showcase a wide range of its industry-leading water and wastewater products at WEFTEC 2025 at Booth 4233. The Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference will be held September 27-October 1, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

On display will be the OPTIWAVE 1520 and 1540, TIDALFLUX 2300, the OPTISONIC 6300P and the OPTIMASS 1400. Also to be showcased are the OPTIFLUX4000 and WATERFLUX . Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the booth and discuss with KROHNE representatives the technology, products and applications in detail.

The OPTIWAVE 1520 is a compact, robust 80 GHz radar level transmitter designed for standard applications with liquids and solids. Its flush-mounted PVDF Lens antenna delivers cost-effective, non-contact measurement in tanks, basins, pumping stations, and small granular silos. With a 10-meter (32.8 ft) measuring range and IP68 protection, it suits harsh, outdoor environments. Commissioning is simple via Bluetooth (OPTICHECK Level Mobile app) or HART (OPTICHECK DTM). The narrow beam angle, minimal dead zone, and high dynamic range ensure reliable readings even with condensation or moving surfaces. The OPTIWAVE 1540 is built for more demanding needs, handling liquid chemicals, solids, and open channel flow with high accuracy. It offers a 15-meter (49.2 ft) range, 80 GHz radar, and a PVDF Lens antenna in a similarly rugged, compact IP68-rated housing. The 1540 is ideal for IBCs, chemical tanks, water and wastewater systems, and granular silos.

The TIDALFLUX 2300 will also be on display which is KROHNE’s unique flow meter for partially filled pipes, can measure flows in pipes between 10 and 100 percent full and its non-contact sensor is not affected by oils and fats floating on the surface. In addition, TIDALFLUX has a broad diameter range to fit pipes from 8 to 64 inches and has high chemical and abrasion resistance to provide exceptional durability. With a patented, capacitive level measurement for use in partially filled pipes, it is the ideal solution for flow measurement of municipal or industrial wastewater in pressureless transport lines.

Also, on display will be KROHNE’s OPTISONIC 6300P, an ultrasonic clamp-on flowmeter for temporary flow measurement of liquids. This portable, battery-powered meter can be used in virtually all industries and virtually any location, crucially, without interrupting the process or cutting pipes. This highly flexible flowmeter is an equally effective solution for comparative measurements on stationary measuring equipment, such as pumps and flowmeters, and for temporary use as a replacement for faulty devices.

The OPTIMASS 1400 features innovative twin measuring tubes, which leverage the coriolis effect to provide highly accurate readings across a range of flow conditions and fluid types. The product is easily drained, easy to clean, and resistant to installation and process effects, achieving a long working life. Its optimized flow divider minimizes pressure loss, guaranteeing a low pressure drop across the meter.

Attendees can also see the OPTIFLUX 4000 electromagnetic flow sensor. With its wide choice of liner and electrode options, the OPTIFLUX 4000 is well-suited for a variety of applications in the chemical, pulp and paper, water and wastewater, metals and mining, power, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical industries. The OPTIFLUX 4000 electromagnetic flow sensor is abrasion, chemical and vacuum resistant as well as ideal for use in process temperatures up to 180°C.

The WATERFLUX meter features precise measurement with no need for upstream or downstream piping, has no moving parts, and is maintenance-free. This electromagnetic unit can be powered by a standalone battery or with solar power or even line power. It is a great choice for drinking water applications and ideal where power is unavailable. WATERFLUX is also available with UI1203 or Modbus based network communications as well as optional built in pressure, and temperature measurement within the flow sensor body. The addition of pressure and temperature is very useful for leak detection or district network pressure monitoring.

For more information on KROHNE’s products, please visit: https://www.krohne.com/en-us