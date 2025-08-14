DuPont Water Solutions wins BIG Sustainability Award for advancements in industrial wastewater reuse

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2025 (PRNewswire) — DuPont today announced that its Water Solutions team has been recognized as a 2025 "Sustainability Squad" in the BIG Sustainability Awards for its work to advance industrial wastewater treatment, reuse and minimal liquid discharge (MLD).

The "Sustainability Squad" Award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, celebrates the DuPont Water Solutions team's development and commercialization of the FilmTec Fortilife membranes, which enable industrial customers to treat and reuse wastewater more efficiently, reduce discharge volumes, and recover valuable resources — all while lowering energy consumption and operational costs.

"This recognition reflects our team's dedication to solving some of the toughest water treatment challenges industries are facing today," said Verónica García Molina, Global Marketing Leader at DuPont Water Solutions. "Our FilmTec Fortilife elements are helping customers meet stringent discharge regulations, reduce carbon footprints, and improve water efficiency across sectors."

The DuPont Water Solutions team leads the development and commercialization of FilmTec Fortilife elements, which are designed to help industrial end-users to lower water costs, meet stringent water discharge regulations, recover valuable resources while improving water circularity. With industry-leading reliability and durability, FilmTec Fortilife elements for MLD are creating a new standard in industrial wastewater management.

Over the past year, DuPont has introduced several new and upgraded FilmTec Fortilife membranes to the market — including product grades such as CR100, XC70, XC120HR, and XC160 — pushing the boundaries of brine concentration and energy efficiency. These innovations not only support global momentum toward adopting minimal liquid discharge schemes, but also critical emerging applications such as direct lithium extraction and seawater brine crystallization.

DuPont Water Solutions' technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.