National Pump Company to showcase new H28 Series hydraulic pumps at WEFTEC 2025

(National Pump Company release) — National Pump Company, a recognized market leader in vertical turbine pumps, will highlight its latest advancements at WEFTEC 2025, taking place September 27-October 1 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. NPC invites attendees to visit South Building Booth 1831, where the company will feature its newest high-performance pump models, the H28MC and H28LC.

This year, NPC is proud to present the H28MC and H28LC pumps, which are an important addition to the company’s hydraulic lineup. These 28-inch pumps were designed, engineered, manufactured, and performance-tested at NPC’s NSF 61 and ISO 9001 certified facility in Glendale, Arizona, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.

The H28MC and H28LC were developed to bridge the gap between NPC’s existing H24 and H30 models, addressing the need for high-volume flow in demanding applications. Utilizing advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) flow simulation for efficiency and Finite Element Analysis (FEA) for optimal strength-to-weight ratios, these pumps set a new benchmark for performance. The H28MC model has demonstrated impressive capability, recently shipping to Wyoming to provide up to 10,500 gallons per minute powered by a 500-horsepower motor. At their Best Efficiency Points, the H28MC achieves 14,750 gallons per minute at 143 feet per stage, while the H28LC delivers 13,250 gallons per minute at 131 feet per stage, both operating at 1,180 RPM with up to 87% efficiency. With a specific speed range of 3,600 to 3,800, maximum power rating of 2,000 horsepower, and maximum head of 1,500 feet, these models can be customized for up to seven stages to meet a variety of project specifications.

NPC’s commitment to performance, quality, and service is evident in its rigorous product development and testing protocols. All H28MC and H28LC pumps are available with standard materials of construction and are customizable for your exact needs, benefitting from NPC’s six strategically located build and service centers across the United States.

About National Pump Company

National Pump Company is a leading manufacturer of vertical lineshaft turbine, submersible, and booster pumps, serving a wide range of markets, including industrial, municipal, and API applications. Headquartered in Glendale, Arizona, at an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility, National Pump operates six strategically located build and service centers across the United States, ensuring responsive customer support and rapid product delivery. The company’s complete pump line is NSF certified, and standard products are available for quick shipment with off-the-shelf components to meet diverse customer needs. National Pump Company’s vision is to be a leading fluid pumping solutions provider in the global water and energy markets through collaboration, innovation and engineering excellence.