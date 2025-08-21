Smith & Loveless to showcase the future of water innovation at WEFTEC 2025

LENEXA, Kan. (Smith & Loveless release) — Smith & Loveless will showcase the future of clean water technology at WEFTEC 2025, taking place September 29 to October 1 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. Located prominently on two main aisles in the South Building, Booth #3931 will offer an immersive and interactive experience, inviting attendees to explore the company’s latest innovations in wastewater pumping, headworks, treatment and control systems.

Visitors to the booth will encounter a full array of pre-engineered, factory-built systems that define Smith & Loveless’ commitment to sustainable, efficient and operator-friendly solutions. Attendees can explore interactive models, connect with technical experts and executives, and gain firsthand insight into the technologies driving clean water innovation.

In the Pumping Zone, Smith & Loveless will display a complete, factory-assembled EVERLAST Series Above-Ground 4000 pump station equipped with the latest QUICKSMART Touchscreen Controls, RapidJack Check Valves and the all-new S&L Solar Power Back-Up system. Developed by S&L Solar Innovations, this feature introduces renewable energy and green credits to new lift station projects. Also on display is a live demonstration of the S&L STAR ONE Non-Clog Pump with the powerful X-PELLER, which effectively combats today’s toughest clogging challenges from flushables and solids.

The Headworks Zone will feature cutting-edge screening and grit removal solutions. Central to this zone is the PISTA INVORSOR grit removal system, showcased in a striking 8’ x 5’ step-up model. Delivering 95% grit removal efficiency for particles down to 75 microns, the INVORSOR leads the industry in performance. The PISTA VIO, another advanced option, offers the same high-efficiency performance for particles down to 100 microns with enhanced design flexibility for challenging footprint and layout needs. Multiple configurations will be on display, including stainless steel models and units scaled for flows up to 100 MGD per unit.

New this year is Smith & Loveless’ proprietary synchronous belt drive for grit chambers, which eliminates traditional oil-based gear drives with a simpler, lower-maintenance alternative. An actual drive unit will be available in the booth for inspection. Visitors can also preview the CST Wastewater In-Channel Rotary Drum Screen, engineered for superior maintenance access, low head loss, and high throughput, along with displays of grit pumping and washing systems that make this year’s booth the most comprehensive headworks exhibit at WEFTEC.

In the Treatment Zone, Smith & Loveless will unveil the TITAN MEM-BOX, a compact, packaged membrane bioreactor system that upgrades conventional activated sludge processes into high-performance water recovery systems. This innovation enhances effluent quality, supports reuse applications, and meets increasing demands from population growth and regulatory pressures. The zone also features the TITAN MBR and the S&L FAST Process, offering smaller tankage, greater resilience to variable loads, and reduced operation time. For larger applications, the field-erected Model R OXIGEST provides robust treatment capacity for municipal and industrial flows.

The Controls & Accessories Zone will spotlight S&L’s cutting-edge control systems and accessories. Visitors can interact with the latest QUICKSMART Touchscreen PLCs for pump stations, treatment systems, and grit removal processes. Smith & Loveless will also debut two new economical controllers, PUMP LOGIX Plus and QUICK LOGIX, tailored for pump stations and S&L Modular FAST systems, respectively. Rounding out the controls display is the ShadeAide, the industry’s leading HMI protector.

Smith & Loveless has also been selected to deliver three Technology Spotlight Presentations at their booth during WEFTEC 2025. The first, What Are Packaged Headworks Systems and How Do They Benefit Project Stakeholders?, will cover the benefits of integrated headworks systems, including streamlined design, reduced construction timelines and improved operational efficiency, and will take place on Monday, September 29 at 1:40 p.m.

The second presentation, Do You Get Grit? Understanding the Complete Grit Removal Process, Its Design Parameters and Technologies Behind Optimal Performance, will examine grit removal from design through implementation, focusing on achieving consistent performance and long-term reliability, and will be held on Tuesday, September 30 at 9:45 a.m.

The third presentation, Intensifying Biological Wastewater Treatment Through Fixed-Biofilm Activated Sludge Treatment, will highlight how fixed-film technologies can improve plant capacity and effluent quality while optimizing available space and infrastructure, and will follow after at 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, September 30.

To explore all that Smith & Loveless has planned for WEFTEC 2025, visit https://smithandloveless.com/weftec-2025-landing-page.

About Smith & Loveless, Inc.

Founded in 1946, Smith & Loveless Inc. is a global manufacturing leader of engineered systems for the water and mining industries with installations in more than 75 nations around the world. For more information on Smith & Loveless Inc. and its products, visit www.SmithAndLoveless.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).