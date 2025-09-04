Moleaer partners with Xylem to globally scale nanobubble technology for water treatment

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2025 (PRNewswire) — In a move that affirms the next wave of innovation in water treatment, Moleaer, the pioneer and market leader in nanobubble technology, is partnering with Xylem Inc. to scale its patented technology for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants worldwide. The partnership includes a global distribution agreement and a strategic investment in Moleaer.

This follows successful deployments across wastewater treatment facilities, including a standout project at the Maple Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Greer, South Carolina. Moleaer's technology, deployed in partnership with Xylem, significantly decreased the need for settling aid and defoaming chemicals. This resulted in significant savings in chemical costs, improved plant performance, and stronger compliance with discharge permits, all without infrastructure upgrades or major operational changes.

"This partnership shows that nanobubble technology isn't emerging, it's already here," said Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer. "Xylem brings global reach and credibility across the water and wastewater treatment market. Together, we're accelerating adoption of one of the most disruptive technologies in decades."

Nanobubbles are 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt and remain suspended in water longer than conventional aeration bubbles. Their unique properties enable more efficient gas transfer and accelerate physical, chemical and biological processes.

With over 4,000 installations worldwide, spanning wastewater treatment plants, industrial water treatment systems, greenhouses, aquaculture facilities, lake restoration, surface sanitization, and water disinfection, Moleaer has proven that nanobubble technology increases productivity and lowers operating costs through water, chemical and energy savings, without any infrastructure upgrades.

For both municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, integrating nanobubbles offers a rare combination: lower energy and chemical use, increased treatment capacity, and measurable performance gains with minimal operational disruption.

At Meister Cheese, a Wisconsin-based dairy producer, Moleaer's technology is applied to anaerobic digestion to increase biogas generation, transforming industrial wastewater treatment into a net-positive energy system with payback in under 30 days. In Stavnsholt, Denmark, a municipal water treatment facility achieved a 6.8% increase in biogas production, a 5.3% reduction in electricity use, and an 84% reduction in chemical use, while boosting capacity and resource recovery all within its existing footprint. And with Woodard & Curran, which operates nearly 100 wastewater treatment facilities nationwide, Moleaer's technology has been deployed across multiple customer sites, reinforcing a strong and ongoing collaboration to improve performance and efficiency at scale.

"What we saw at Greer, and at other wastewater treatment plants that have adopted Moleaer's nanobubble generators, makes nanobubble technology one of the most compelling innovations in water treatment today," said Scott Holzborn, Vice President and General Manager, Water Infrastructure, Treatment Americas at Xylem. "We see this technology as a significant advance in wastewater treatment, and our partnership with Moleaer will accelerate the value we bring to Xylem customers eager to reduce their chemical usage and more easily achieve discharge compliance."

The partnership reflects Xylem's commitment to bringing breakthrough solutions to market to address the world's most critical water challenges.

For Moleaer, the partnership validates nearly a decade of scientific research and commercial success across water-intensive sectors including agriculture, aquaculture, surface water, wastewater, oil & gas, and more. Nanobubble technology represents a fundamentally new approach to water treatment that enhances performance without chemicals, complexity, or costly infrastructure changes.

With Xylem's global reach and Moleaer's proven nanobubble expertise, the partnership aims to set a new standard in efficient, resilient, and sustainable water and wastewater treatment.

About Moleaer

Moleaer is the leader in nanobubble technology, unlocking scalable, sustainable solutions that improve efficiency, increase productivity, and reduce water, energy and chemical use across industries. With more than 4,000 systems deployed in over 55 countries, Moleaer's patented nanobubble generators deliver the most efficient gas-to-liquid transfer and nanobubble production available, accelerating physical, chemical and biological processes across a range of applications. Learn more at moleaer.com.