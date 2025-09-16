ITT to showcase technologies that redefine water and wastewater management at WEFTEC 2025

SENECA FALLS, N.Y., September 16, 2025 (ITT release) — ITT Inc. will showcase comprehensive solutions across the entire water cycle from its Goulds Pumps, Engineered Valves and VIDAR Motors brands at WEFTEC 2025 from Sept. 27-Oct. 1 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Visitors to booth 1870 will get a first-hand look at precision-engineered technologies and integrated solutions from ITT that drive performance, optimize flow, improve efficiency, and support sustainability for water and wastewater facilities.

“Innovation from ITT’s extensive flow portfolio helps build a cleaner, smarter, water-secure world,” said Stan Knecht, Global VP of Engineering and Product Management, ITT. “At WEFTEC, we’ll showcase how our pumps, valves, and motors create solutions tailored to the complex challenges of water and wastewater systems, keeping water flowing where and when it’s needed most to power our customers’ most critical industrial activities.”

Goulds Pumps

As a global leader in fluid handling, Goulds Pumps moves water safely and efficiently, from intake to discharge across multiple applications. These include raw water and water transmission, water treatment processes, reverse osmosis and desalination, wastewater treatment, and flood control.

Featured pumping solutions at WEFTEC 2025 include the Goulds Pumps 3430 Large Double Suction Pump line. Launched earlier this year, the 3430 product line features a series of enhancements that improve serviceability, accessibility, installation versatility, and lifespan. Available in 19 sizes, the 3430 delivers higher efficiency and lower Net Positive Suction Head (NPSH) than previously available. With a unified, more compact design that replaces three legacy models, the 3430 streamlines maintenance, reduces inventory, and maximizes uptime.

In addition, the 3430 line’s new i-Frame 360° bearing housing provides easy alignment and maximum strength, features generous seal area access openings for simple replacement of modern split cartridge seals without removal of the bearing housings, and includes integrally casted cooling fins for better heat dissipation.

A 3196 i-FRAME ANSI Pump acrylic demonstration unit will be featured as well. The 3196 is the original ANSI pump that has become the standard of the industry with more than 1,000,000 installations. Available with a wide range of features for handling difficult applications, i-FRAME power ends maximize reliability and mean time between failure.

A scale model of the innovative O-Head will also be on display. The new design philosophy for vertical pump discharge heads has been proven to reduce vibration and deflection at the seal housing by connecting the motor directly to the foundation. This design is ideal for high flow applications with discharge flange sizes above 16” and works by isolating the motor and pump bearings from deflection created by flange loading, providing smoother running pumps and increased mean time between repairs.

Engineered Valves

Designed for precision and reliability, high-performance valve solutions from Engineered Valves ensure safe, efficient flow control to meet the most rigorous demands in critical water and wastewater processes. With a focus on durability, accuracy, and corrosion resistance, Engineered Valves offers reliable shutoff and maintenance, corrosion-resistant materials, low maintenance designs, and custom configurations.

Custom fabricated engineered valves that reduce downtime, improve plant performance, and solve tough applications will be highlighted at WEFTEC 2025. These include a Fabri-Valve C/F37 Heavy Duty Knife Gate Valve and C/F134 Bonneted Knife Gate Valve.

The Fabri-Valve Figure 37 is a metal face seated valve available with many options and configurations. The valve comes standard with a metal seat but can be upgraded to a soft seat to achieve a bubble tight seat. The Fabri-Valve Figure 134 bonneted knife gate valve is used in difficult and buried services to provide high cycle stem sealing and long maintenance intervals.

Engineered Valves will also feature Dia-Flo diaphragm valves, an economical solution for various water and wastewater applications due to their versatility in body and diaphragm materials. Capable of handling clear fluids as well as slurries, diaphragm valves are well suited for corrosive, abrasive, and clogging services.

VIDAR Motors

The next-generation integrated motor solution for smarter water systems, VIDAR brings intelligence, efficiency, and simplicity to water and wastewater operations. Designed specifically for demanding fluid-handling environments, VIDAR combines a high-efficiency motor with built-in variable speed control to optimize pumping systems without the need for external VFDs or complex wiring.

Other benefits for the water and wastewater industry include ease of maintenance, serviceability features designed to ensure optimal performance, a modular design for easy access to critical components, integrated predictive maintenance capabilities, tool-free service points, and step-by-step service manuals.

A complete VIDAR unit will be featured, as well as a sound display to demonstrate the reduction in ambient noise that VIDAR delivers.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.