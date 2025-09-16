Rockwell Automation showcasing AI-driven water treatment solutions at WEFTEC 2025

MILWAUKEE, Wis., September 16, 2025 (Rockwell Automation release) — Rockwell Automation, Inc. , the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will highlight its latest innovations for the water industry at WEFTEC 2025 , the world’s largest water quality event. From Sept. 27–Oct. 1 in Chicago, attendees can visit Rockwell in booth #1867 within the Circular Water Economy Pavillion to see how advanced control and digital technologies are transforming the way utilities and treatment plants operate.

Demonstrations will focus on how artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and a unified control platform help utility companies cut costs, improve efficiency and strengthen performance. Attendees will see solutions such as the Allen‑Bradley CompactLogix 5480 controller in action, showing how operators can track real-time flow data and adjust treatment processes instantly.

“We are dedicated to enabling the water industry with control technologies that simplify operations while enhancing efficiency,” said Brian Holte, vice president, global industry, Rockwell Automation. “By integrating machine learning directly into our process control platform, and protecting it with layered OT cybersecurity, and connecting it with power distribution and motor control intelligence, we are helping utilities reduce energy use and chemical consumption without compromising quality or reliability.”

Rockwell will also highlight its unified control architecture, which delivers real-time visibility into process, power and motor data — all within a single integrated platform. It helps utility companies design and deploy projects faster, cut costs and gain clearer visibility into operations. With predictive intelligence built in, operators can make better decisions that support smarter and more secure water treatment.

The company will also introduce its desalination process control solution standard, which includes pre-built libraries for seawater and brine water reverse osmosis. These libraries are integrated into the unified control system, simplifying programming and reducing project complexity and risk. Built using the PlantPAx platform, where data-ready architecture enables utilities to implement predictive models and security measures throughout their operation.

On Oct. 1 from 9–10:30 a.m. CST, Rockwell will host a Technology Spotlight titled, Instrumentation and Intelligent Water Solutions: Advancing Water Treatment with AI-Augmented Control for Enhanced Water Quality and Sustainability. The session will show how AI models working with real-time sensor data can optimize energy and chemical use while helping to protect water quality.