Tsurumi Pump to showcase new booth at WEFTEC 2025

September 23, 2025 (Tsurumi Pump release) —Tsurumi Pump will return to WEFTEC this year to showcase its sewage and wastewater pumps and process equipment, along with a new booth concept. The updated booth features modern graphics, enhanced visuals, and an open concept layout. Tsurumi designed this booth with the intention of creating an interactive space for attendees to explore Tsurumi’s solutions for wastewater treatment while connecting with the team.

International colleagues from Tsurumi’s global subsidiaries will also be at the show, reflecting the company’s worldwide presence and commitment to advancing water technology. Tsurumi experts from Italy, Japan, and Singapore will be available to provide insight into Tsurumi’s product offering.

“We can’t wait to be back at WEFTEC this year! It’s a great opportunity to showcase our wastewater line and connect with the pumping industry,” stated Chris Bristol, CEO of Tsurumi (America), Inc. “I’m looking forward to meeting attendees at our booth and sharing more about our offerings, from pumps to process equipment and more,” Bristol added.

A key highlight of this year’s exhibition will be the AVANT line of explosion proof submersible pumps. Tsurumi’s AVANT line offers a high-efficiency IE3 electric motor, anti-clogging hydraulics and durable cast-iron build for the wastewater industry. Within this line, the MQ Series is highly customizable to meet specific needs, while the MY Series offers readily available inventory for urgent demands. The MMR mixers are ideal in equalization tanks and help prevent solids buildup.

Tsurumi’s products on display at WEFTEC will include:

AVANT: MY, MQ and MMR Series

TRN Series aerator

FSP Series scum skimmer

FHP Series decanting pump

“With proven success in mining and construction, we’re uniquely positioned to bring that strength and versatility to the wastewater industry,” stated Tony Misiak, Process Equipment Manager. “We offer a comprehensive package of equipment and controls — all from one nimble, customer-focused team committed to making your experience personalized. Visit our booth to see how Tsurumi America delivers reliability, innovation, and better support for the future of wastewater management,” added Misiak.