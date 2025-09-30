Kurita America, Cyclopure to deliver groundbreaking PFAS removal and regeneration solutions

September 29, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN (Kurita America release) — Kurita America Inc., a global leader in water treatment solutions, and Cyclopure, an innovator in advanced adsorbent technologies, today announced their partnership to deliver the most advanced and sustainable solution for removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water with a completely regenerable material.

With Cyclopure’s patented DEXSORB technology and Kurita’s expertise in water treatment system design and fabrication, they offer a reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable solution to meet strict new PFAS regulations.

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” pose significant risks to public health and the environment. Current treatment methods, such as activated carbon and ion exchange, have limitations in capacity, spectrum of removal, sensitivity to co-contaminants, and lifecycle sustainability. DEXSORB delivers a 4–10x higher capacity, removes a broad- spectrum of PFAS, and offers an eco-friendly regeneration and concentration process that allows for cost effective destruction, ensuring cradle-to-grave treatment with no recontamination risks and liability reduction.

Kurita is leading the filtration equipment design and fabrication of a new collaborative PFAS regeneration facility in Michigan, which will serve as a cornerstone for delivering scalable and sustainable PFAS treatment. Cyclopure brings proven expertise in PFAS innovation, with its DEXSORB adsorbent commercially deployed in residential, municipal, military, and industrial applications. Together, Kurita’s engineering capabilities and Cyclopure’s advanced material science accelerate the delivery of practical, effective solutions to urgent water remediation challenges.

“We see exciting opportunities in aligning Kurita’s global water treatment expertise with Cyclopure’s breakthrough DEXSORB technology,” said Todd Emslander, CEO of Kurita America. “This expanding partnership furthers Kurita’s commitment to creating shared value in our society through sustainable innovation.”

“We are excited to work with the Kurita Global team,” said Frank Cassou, CEO of Cyclopure. “They have deep experience in water treatment services, powered by a culture of innovation. Together we can scale the rapid deployment of DEXSORB to assist water treatment managers across the U.S. and around the world.”

This marks an important step in advancing water safety and sustainability, offering communities and industries a permanent solution to one of the most persistent environmental challenges of our time.

About Kurita America

As part of the Kurita Group, Kurita America brings innovations to market through the Kurita Way: a holistic water management approach that incorporates equipment, technologies, engineering, and services to identify the root cause of our customers’ water challenges to deliver optimal results while conserving natural resources for a sustainable world. For more information about Kurita America visit www.kuritaamerica.com.

About Cyclopure

Cyclopure is a materials science and environmental focused firm headquartered in Evanston, IL. The company is the developer of DEXSORB, a PFAS-selective regenerable adsorbent with superior removal and waste handling properties. DEXSORB is being commercialized for multiple PFAS-related uses, including environmental testing, residential filtration and large-scale, engineered treatment systems.