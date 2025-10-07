Membrion secures $20 million to lead the future of industrial water circularity

SEATTLE, October 7, 2024 (Membrion release) — Ceramic desalination membrane innovator, Membrion announced the completion of its $20 million Series B1 funding round, anchored by Pangaea Ventures, PureTerra Ventures, Ecolab Inc., and W. L. Gore & Associates. They are joined by The Lewis Family Office and existing investors Safar Partners, Lam Research, Indico Ventures, Giantleap Capital, and others.

The new round brings total funding for Membrion to $43 million since its inception, fueling rapid growth as it transforms industrial wastewater into a reusable resource.

“I’m thrilled to welcome a group of new investors who share our conviction that water circularity and resource reclamation are essential to building a better world,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion. “Their commitment accelerates our momentum as we continue to deploy more full-scale industrial installations that are already saving customers hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. With this support, we’re accelerating our mission to make sustainable wastewater treatment both possible and profitable. Protecting our planet and enabling better economics can go hand in hand.”

Pangaea Ventures is recognized for backing breakthrough hard technologies with proven planetary and economic benefits, making it a natural fit to accelerate Membrion’s impact at scale.

“Pangaea has closely followed Membrion’s progress for several years,” shared Pangaea Partner, Sarah Applebaum. “The company is at an exciting commercial inflection point, as the market is waking up to the value that technologies like Membrion can bring to industrial customers, not just in cost savings, but in meaningful operational gains. With each deployment, Membrion reduces water consumption, chemical waste, and energy use while delivering tangible ROI for their customers.”

Ecolab Inc., a global leader in water solutions, digital technologies, and services, continues to expand circular water management solutions that significantly reduce freshwater use and are closely aligned with Membrion’s drive to reclaim and reuse industrial wastewater.

“As a global leader in water, we are committed to accelerating a circular approach to industrial water management to capture both business and sustainability benefits," said Calvin Emanuel, vice president and general manager, Sustainable Growth Solutions. "We are proud to support Membrion's innovation and the potential of their ceramic desalination membranes to recover and reuse water, reduce waste, and protect vital resources for future generations.”

PureTerra Ventures, an existing investor with deep expertise in scaling early-stage water tech companies, returns to help propel Membrion through its next stage of commercial growth and global expansion.

“We at PureTerra Ventures are excited to support Membrion as they build on their technical and commercial progress and attract new partners to continue to accelerate towards a promising future,” said Nic Pannekeet, managing partner at PureTerra Ventures.

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global leader in advanced materials science whose innovation and manufacturing expertise complement Membrion’s mission to deliver transformative water treatment solutions.

“At Gore we are focused on applying material science to have a positive impact on society,” said Ed Rubin, venture fund leader for W. L. Gore & Associates. “Membrion’s ability to efficiently recover wastewater in extreme industrial environments is a natural fit for Gore Ventures. We’re excited to support Membrion in scaling deployments with partners and setting a new standard for resilient, resource-efficient operations.”

By enabling the reclamation and reuse of up to 98% of industrial wastewater, Membrion solutions are gaining adoption across industries for their flexibility, customizability, and seamless integration into existing facilities. Once in place, they expand capacity, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve operational flexibility, delivering tangible returns on investment while advancing sustainability goals.

About Membrion

Membrion provides adaptive water infrastructure that helps industrial facilities future-proof their operations. Breakthrough ceramic desalination technology enables manufacturers to recover clean water and critical minerals from the toughest waste streams, ensuring reliability in the face of regulatory shifts, climate pressures, and evolving production demands. Backed by leading investors and Fortune 500 partners, Membrion is shaping the future of industrial infrastructure, where resilience and sustainability are inseparable. Learn more at membrion.com.