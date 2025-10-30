NALA Membranes and Concord partner to advance zero liquid discharge solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, NC — October 23, 2025 — NALA Membranes recently entered into a multi-million-dollar supply agreement with Concord Enviro Systems to deliver its chlorine-tolerant reverse osmosis membranes for industrial wastewater treatment and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) applications.

The agreement supports growing demand for advanced water treatment technologies that improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and support sustainability across process industries. NALA’s membranes are designed to withstand harsh chemical environments and remove heavy organic contaminants from complex wastewater streams.

Concord Enviro Systems, a global provider of wastewater reuse and ZLD solutions, has been testing NALA’s membranes in full-scale pilot installations. According to Concord, the membranes consistently outperformed competing products across all scenarios. The companies plan to expand their collaboration to support larger and more complex industrial projects.

“We believe NALA’s products will revolutionize the industrial wastewater treatment and ZLD industries,” said Prayas Goel, chairman and managing director of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd.

NALA Membranes has scaled its testing and purchase order programs and is developing a 15,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to meet rising demand.