Opus Water expands platform with acquisition of Yeary Controls

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2025 (PRNewswire) — Opus Water, an engineered products water company backed by XPV Water Partners, has acquired Yeary Controls, an innovative provider of control valves, actuators, and flow control accessories based in Chicago, Illinois. The move further expands Opus Water's growing portfolio of engineered solutions serving the water, wastewater, and industrial process fluid industries.

For more than 20 years, Yeary Controls has delivered durable, precision-engineered valve technologies that perform under demanding conditions. The Sharktooth™ Control Valve provides customers with superior cavitation and noise performance relative to traditional butterfly valves and is a more cost-effective solution relative to traditional control valves. Customers across applications such as water, wastewater, power generation, pulp & paper, steel, and mining appreciate the increased uptime and extended asset life the Sharktooth™ Control Valve delivers often outperforming alternatives by a factor of four or more. The Yeary Controls products complement Opus Water's existing offerings, enabling the platform to offer a broader suite of solutions for complex fluid handling challenges.

"Yeary Controls brings exceptional engineering capabilities and a reputation for solving tough flow-control problems," said John DeYarman, CEO of Opus Water. "Their offerings and expertise fit perfectly with our core purpose to provide innovative, reliable engineered products and solutions that deliver water safely even in the harshest applications."

"We're excited to join Opus Water with the team, scale, and resources they provide," said Art Yeary, Founder and CEO of Yeary Controls. "This combination allows us to better serve our customers, accelerate innovation, and bring our valve technologies to new markets."

The addition of Yeary Controls follows Opus Water's earlier acquisitions and underscores the company's commitment to building a best-in-class portfolio of engineered flow control solutions across water applications that share a focus on quality, innovation, and customer service.

"We're honored to build upon the legacy Art created at Yeary Controls," added DeYarman. "Opus Water is the right home for the customers, vendors, and employees of Yeary Controls and we look forward to growing together."

About Opus Water

Opus Water is a growing water infrastructure solutions platform, dedicated to acquiring and accelerating the development of engineered product manufacturers serving the water, wastewater, and industrial process fluids industries. The company delivers innovative, reliable solutions designed to ensure safe and efficient water management across a wide range of applications—from municipal systems to complex industrial processes. With a focus on reliability, engineering excellence, and outstanding customer experience, Opus Water helps customers manage water challenges with confidence. Learn more at opuswaterinc.com.