New York Invests $3.8 Billion in Water Infrastructure for Fiscal 2025

The state of New York announced it has invested $3.8 billion in local water infrastructure through this most recent fiscal year.

The newly released New York State Clean Water Funding Report indicates that about $1.1 billion water quality grants were awarded to local governments, families and businesses.

“New York continues to set a national standard for water infrastructure investment that keeps water rates affordable for our communities,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “We’re beginning to see tremendous progress as supported projects are completed and deliver benefits where they’re needed most.”

Among the hundreds of projects which were enabled through grants and investments included treatment plant upgrades, new and repaired water mains, lead service line inventory and replacement, improved salt storage and road salt reduction practices and land acquisition for source water protection.

The biggest portion of New York state water investment totaled $445 million for more than 320 projects focused on water infrastructure improvement and intermunicipal water infrastructure grants.

Another $100 million was allocated to lead infrastructure forgiveness and transformation grants.

Click here to read the full New York State Clean Water Funding Report for Fiscal 2025.