Membrion named to Cleantech Group’s 2026 Global Cleantech 100

Membrion, a developer of electro-ceramic desalination (ECD) membrane technology, has been named to Cleantech Group’s 2026 Global Cleantech 100, which recognizes companies delivering market-ready solutions that support a more resilient global economy.

Now in its 17th year, the Global Cleantech 100 highlights firms showing strong growth and differentiation in a competitive market. Cleantech Group noted that this year’s cohort reflects increased pressure tied to AI infrastructure, critical minerals, and resource efficiency.

“We’re grateful to be recognized, but even more focused on the work ahead,” said Greg Newbloom, founder and chief executive officer of Membrion, in a press release. “Industrial operators are under growing pressure to manage wastewater in smarter, more sustainable ways, and our role is to help them do that without adding additional complexity or risk.”

Membrion’s ECD technology is designed to treat complex industrial wastewater by selectively removing dissolved salts and metals through a ceramic membrane, enabling water reuse while concentrating by-products for disposal or recovery. The company says the system maintains stable performance under harsh and variable operating conditions, supporting circular water strategies across industrial sectors.

According to Cleantech Group, the 2026 list reflects an industry adjusting to tighter capital markets while responding to new sources of demand. “This year’s Global Cleantech 100 reflects a market in transition—one that is becoming more disciplined, more discerning, and ultimately more resilient,” said Richard Youngman, CEO at Cleantech Group, in a press release.