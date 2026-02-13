Corpus Christi approves treated wastewater supply agreement with Flint Hills Resources

Corpus Christi has approved a five-year deal with Flint Hills Resources to supply up to 2 MGD of treated wastewater for industrial reuse, helping conserve potable water during droughts and creating new revenue streams.
Feb. 13, 2026
ID 4161177 @ Typhoonski | Dreamstime.com
The Corpus Christi City Council has approved a five-year agreement with Flint Hills Resources to supply up to 2 million gallons per day (MGD) of treated wastewater for industrial reuse, a move aimed at preserving potable supplies during ongoing drought conditions.

Under the agreement, treated effluent from the city’s Allison Treatment Plant will be further processed and used at Flint Hills’ West Refinery. According to a news article, the phased arrangement is expected to begin at 1 MGD and scale up to 2 MGD, with an option to renew the contract for an additional five years.

By redirecting treated municipal wastewater for industrial applications, the city can reduce demand on drinking water supplies while creating a new revenue stream. Flint Hills Resources will fund the installation and operation of the necessary processing equipment at the treatment facility.

For industrial water users, the agreement reflects a broader trend toward municipal-industrial partnerships that expand water reuse, enhance drought resilience, and improve long-term supply security. As water stress intensifies across parts of Texas and the U.S., treated wastewater is increasingly being positioned as a strategic resource for refineries, manufacturing facilities, and other high-demand industrial operations seeking more sustainable and reliable supply options.

