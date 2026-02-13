Corpus Christi approves treated wastewater supply agreement with Flint Hills Resources

The Corpus Christi City Council has approved a five-year agreement with Flint Hills Resources to supply up to 2 million gallons per day (MGD) of treated wastewater for industrial reuse, a move aimed at preserving potable supplies during ongoing drought conditions.

Under the agreement, treated effluent from the city’s Allison Treatment Plant will be further processed and used at Flint Hills’ West Refinery. According to a news article, the phased arrangement is expected to begin at 1 MGD and scale up to 2 MGD, with an option to renew the contract for an additional five years.

By redirecting treated municipal wastewater for industrial applications, the city can reduce demand on drinking water supplies while creating a new revenue stream. Flint Hills Resources will fund the installation and operation of the necessary processing equipment at the treatment facility.