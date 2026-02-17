Brown and Caldwell unveils integrated climate planning approach for water sector

Brown and Caldwell has introduced BC:LongView, a climate-focused framework designed to help public and private sector water clients plan for changing environmental conditions and strengthen long-term resilience across the water cycle.

The approach aligns the firm’s design, technical, and strategic services to support climate change mitigation, adaptation, and strategic water management. It is intended to help utilities and industrial operators address climate-related risks affecting infrastructure, operations, and community services.

“Clients are increasingly seeking ways to mitigate risks and navigate uncertainties of climate impacts on their operations and in their communities,” said Karri Ving, Fellow-Institutional Resilience at Brown and Caldwell, in a press release. “Climate-aware thinking is rooted in everything we do. Our team of experts sees every project through a lens of climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience to find the most impactful and sustainable solutions. Our BC:LongView approach affirms and advances our forward-looking services, as we partner with clients to move toward a climate-positive and resilient future with confidence.”

According to the firm, BC:LongViewintegrates expertise across strategic climate planning, mitigation, adaptation, and water management practices, applying the framework throughout the project lifecycle.

“Planning for changing environmental conditions and shifting resources requires bringing together a diverse range of expertise – a common practice our Brown and Caldwell team provides for clients and a core part of BC:LongView,” said Dr. Tess Sprague, Climate Resilience Lead at Brown and Caldwell, in a press release. “We integrate the BC:LongViewapproach into all our service areas and across the project lifecycle for solutions that offer climate resilience and flexibility today and for years to come. This enables us and our clients to look at the big picture and deliver a clear path forward for long-term resilience.”

The firm said the new framework builds on its experience delivering climate-focused infrastructure programs and resilience assessments for utilities across North America.