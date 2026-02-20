Supreme Court strikes down most of Trump’s tariffs in 6-3 ruling
Key Highlights
- The Court held that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the president to impose tariffs during peacetime.
- Chief Justice Roberts emphasized that tariff authority is a congressional power, not an executive one, marking a shift in trade law interpretation.
- The decision could lead to the invalidation of tariffs affecting over $160 billion in duties, with broad implications for industries and infrastructure projects.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 that many of President Trump’s sweeping tariffs were illegal, dealing a significant setback to his trade agenda. Justices held that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) did not authorize the president to impose tariffs, a power traditionally reserved for Congress.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, “The Government thus concedes that the President enjoys no inherent authority to impose tariffs during peacetime.” The decision overturns the use of emergency powers to justify broad tariff authorities and could affect more than $160 billion in duties collected under the now-invalidated measures.
How industries are responding
IndustryWeek
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates