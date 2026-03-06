Yardney receives patent for stepped bushing valve design

Yardney Water Filtration Systems has received a new patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a valve design intended to simplify maintenance and improve seal protection in filtration systems.

U.S. Patent No. 12,352,370 B2, titled “Valve with Stepped Bushing Design,” covers a valve configuration that uses a specialized bushing to apply controlled axial pressure to seals. According to the company, the design allows for easier assembly and disassembly while helping reduce the risk of seal damage during maintenance.

“This patent underscores our ongoing investment in developing cutting-edge solutions that provide reliable, long-term value for our customers,” said Chris Phillips, president of Yardney Water Filtration Systems, in a press release. “It reflects our team’s creativity, technical expertise, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in water filtration.”

Yardney said the new patent expands its intellectual property portfolio as the company continues to develop filtration technologies used across agriculture, turf and landscape, industrial, commercial, and municipal water applications. The company also reported that two additional patents covering filtration-related innovations are currently pending.