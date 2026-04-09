Tackling Water Scarcity: ABB's Vertical Hollow Shaft Motors Support Mexico's Infrastructure Needs

Mexico suffers from chronic water supply issues and outdated infrastructure which has plagued the nation for decades.

Nearly 60% of the Mexican population, or close to 75 million humans, still lack access to safe water and more than half that many don’t have access to safe toilets. These figures according to Water.org.

ABB has announced it is expanding the availability of its vertical hollow shaft (VHS) motors to help meet Mexico’s water industry needs. The company's VHS technology recently obtained national certifications intended to ensure safe critical infrastructure development, including life-sustaining elements such as water.

With NOM (Normas Oficiales Mexicanas) and ANCE (Asociación de Normalización y Certificación) certification, ABB VHS motors comply with Mexico's regulatory requirements for safety and energy efficiency, enabling customers, equipment manufacturers and channel partners to confidently specify and deploy ABB solutions across the country.

“ABB's practical, reliable Vertical Hollow Shaft motors aren't just engineered for performance. They're designed to help Mexico tackle its water crisis,” said Sam Harris, Vice President of Fluid Dynamics and Heavy Industrial Solutions, ABB. “With reduced energy consumption, extended service life and simplified maintenance, ABB’s motors enable customers to operate more sustainable, cost-effective pumping systems that support Mexico's long-term water security."

The ABB VHS motors are purpose-built for vertical pumping systems. These types of water pumping technologies could help alleviate water scarcity and wastewater treatment issues. Piped water access is intermittent for more than half of Mexican households, while the nation also has the highest per-capita consumption of bottled water globally, according to Water.org.

ABB’s VHS motors are available in various voltage and frame options from 15 to 500 horsepower.