EPA launches WRAP 2.0 to expand water reuse across industry and infrastructure

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has launched Water Reuse Action Plan (WRAP) 2.0, an updated federal initiative aimed at accelerating water reuse across key industrial, energy, and technology sectors while supporting public health and water resource management.

The plan builds on the original 2020 WRAP framework and focuses on expanding reuse in areas such as manufacturing, agriculture, data centers, and energy production. It outlines new federal commitments and collaborative efforts with state, local, and industry partners, emphasizing that the initiative is not a regulatory mandate but a voluntary, partnership-driven approach.

“The Trump EPA is proving every day that protecting the environment and growing the economy go hand in hand,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in a press release. “Water reuse has never been more important. WRAP 2.0 builds on the strong foundation established during President Trump’s first term and unleashes the power of American ingenuity to advance prosperity and make America the global AI leader, while supporting public health, strengthening water resources, and Making America Healthy Again.”

EPA said WRAP 2.0 will prioritize three areas: supporting domestic manufacturing and agriculture, advancing water reuse for technology infrastructure such as microchip fabrication and data centers, and enabling water use in energy production.

“WRAP 2.0 is a comprehensive strategy that will target ways we can reuse water resources to strengthen key sectors of our economy while protecting human health and the environment,” said EPA Deputy Administrator David Fotouhi in a press release.