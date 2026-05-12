Krohne Expands Focus on Liquid Cooling for Data Centers with New Center of Excellence

With data center energy and heat demand rising in recent years, cooling those computing chips and graphic processing units is becoming critically important.

Flow meter manufacturer Krohne recently announced it was dedicating a larger share of its production capacity to meet escalating demand for artificial intelligence factories and cloud-based computing. The liquid cooling market for data centers is anticipated to expand by 20+% percent annually and reach close to $8 billion by 2031, market researchers such as Stratview.

To support this shift toward magnetic flow meters for the data center market, Krohne is establishing a Center of Excellence in Beverly, Massachusetts. The center will focus exclusively on research, engineering, technical support and sales serving digital infrastructure.

“It has become apparent that to serve the vast volume of meters required to construct the future AI-driven data centers, Krohne needed to make this bold step,” said Rich Hendgen, CEO of Krohne America, in a statement. “To make accurate, repeatable, and reliable measurements in these new applications, we needed a focused team of engineers and sales support to make it happen. America is in a race to be the global leader in AI solutions, and one of the biggest threats to winning that race is the time it takes to construct these massive data centers. KROHNE is committed to ensuring our products will never be the reason that bold vision is delayed—and that is what we are doing.”

Krohne does not disclose its global manufacturing production, but it does operate in about 100 countries and is considered a leader in the water and cooling sectors.

Hyperscale data centers can consume up to five million gallons of water per day, equivalent to use in a small city.

A new report by Bluefield Research warns that within four years 72% of total water consumption by data centers will happen off-site as part of dedicated power generation. An executive summary of the “Water-Power Nexus” report notes that data center power demand may double in the coming decade adding more than 100 GW of new generation