Kurita forms joint venture to expand semiconductor water treatment business in India

Kurita Industries has established a joint venture with Membrane Group India Private Limited to provide water and wastewater treatment solutions for India's growing electronics and semiconductor industry.

The new company, Kurita Membrane India Private Limited, will design, manufacture, install, and maintain water treatment systems, including ultrapure water production, wastewater recycling, resource recovery, and water analysis services. Kurita will hold a 51% stake in the venture, while Membrane Group will own the remaining 49%.

The joint venture comes as India accelerates investment in semiconductor manufacturing, driven by demand for artificial intelligence technologies and government initiatives to expand domestic chip production. According to Kurita, India's semiconductor market is projected to grow from an estimated $15 billion in 2020 to more than $64 billion by 2026, with a government roadmap targeting a semiconductor value chain worth up to $150 billion by 2035.

Kurita said the venture combines its global expertise in ultrapure water and industrial water treatment with Membrane Group's engineering, manufacturing, and project execution capabilities in India. The company expects the partnership to strengthen its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing semiconductor markets while supporting demand for advanced water treatment, water reuse, and resource recovery technologies critical to chip manufacturing.