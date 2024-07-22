  • Subscribe
    LiqTech delivers produced water treatment pilot unit to NESR for Middle East operations

    July 22, 2024
    The containerized "PureFlow" system was delivered to NESR in June 2024 and will be used at customers' sites in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries.
    Related To: LiqTech
    669e723e0878ff2836b92a0f Liqtech Logo

    BALLERUP, Denmark and HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 (PRNewswire) — LiqTech International, Inc., a high-tech filtration technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems, recently announced it has successfully delivered a commercial pilot unit for the filtration of oil and gas produced water to National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), an industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa.

    The containerized "PureFlow" system was delivered to NESR in June 2024 and will be used at customers' sites in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries (GCC) to demonstrate and document the efficiency of LiqTech's unique silicon carbide ceramic ultrafiltration technology in treating produced water to facilitate re-injection and beneficial reuse and meet current and future regulatory requirements. Longer term, the intention is to use the results and operational evidence from this pilot to design and implement full-scale commercial systems.

    Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech International, commented, "Water shortage is becoming an increasingly important topic for industrial applications across the globe. The oil and gas industry in particular understands how the ability to effectively treat produced water can play a key role in terms of overall sustainability, financial success and regulatory compliance. This pilot unit is of strategic importance to us as it provides the opportunity to demonstrate and document LiqTech's PureFlow solution performance with its reduced OpEx and guaranteed quality. I am pleased with the progress LiqTech and NESR are making to expand our proprietary, next-generation water treatment technology to the Middle East region."

    LiqTech currently has one full-scale commercial test unit for produced water in operation in the Middle East region that was deployed in May 2022 by a major oil and gas operator in the Middle East. This system has been successfully operating for more than two years now with over 99% of the feedwater passing through it being delivered back as clean brine/permeate water for reinjection. The quality of the clean brine/permeate exceeds the performance requirements originally defined by the end user. Furthermore, the system operates with a low amount of chemicals and demonstrating excellent energy efficiency.

    About LiqTech International, Inc.

    LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a high-tech filtration technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, modularized solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

    For more information, please visit: www.liqtech.com 

