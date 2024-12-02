Nalco Water’s Inlet Integrity Program helps Texas gas processing plant avoid compressor failures, saving over $300,000 per year

As a first step, Nalco Water focused on identifying the problem. The facility processes 275 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of gas per day. It routes about 75 MMSCF of this gas through seven compressors immediately downstream from the plant’s inlet separator. Fouling in the compressors’ valves was identified as the source of the failures. To identify the composition of the fouling deposits, samples were sent to the Nalco Water Analytical Lab and shown to primarily consist of salt.



Nalco Water recommended a patented antifoulant from its Inlet Integrity Program to address the problem. This antifoulant helps remove solids and dissolved salts from the gas stream in the inlet separator, enabling them to be blown down with water. Nalco Water deployed the solution in front of the inlet separator using an atomizer to ensure proper distribution into the gas stream.



Samples of the blowdown water were taken and analyzed for salt content. The blowdown samples showed a large salt increase in the water — almost 250% from pretrial samples. This data was a leading indicator that the product was removing the foulant in the inlet separator, preventing it from traveling to the compressors. This data, along with additional analytical reports, were automatically sent to the ECOLAB3D digital intelligence platform in order to help the plant review and understand trends.



With the Inlet Integrity Program solution in place, no compressors went down due to fouling or hot valves for the duration of a 10-week trial. The plant went from daily compressor maintenance to two and a half months without incident, enabling operators to focus their time on improving other parts of the plant.



The absence of compressor maintenance also saved significant costs related to labor and replacement parts and led to other benefits such as reduced gas flaring. In total, the Inlet Integrity Program delivered a value of over $300,000 and helped save 1,255 metric tons of CO2.



“The success at this facility reinforces the effectiveness of the Inlet Integrity Program in addressing chronic processing challenges,” Elwood said. “The company was simultaneously able to save time and money, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions by leveraging the power of chemistry, data and domain expertise.”