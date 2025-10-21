Breaking the barrier: Advancing heat transfer efficiency through dropwise condensation

Throughout the refining and petrochemical industries, steam is critical for maintaining production goals. Due to tightening regulations, many corporations are now integrating sustainability goals into their corporate social relationships, requiring plants to use steam more efficiently and reduce fuel consumption. There are also incentives for some industries to acquire carbon dioxide (CO2) credits from government programs.

While filmwise condensation has long been the standard in industrial steam systems, its inherent thermal resistance limits heat transfer efficiency. In contrast, dropwise condensation — enabled by advanced surface treatments — offers significantly improved heat transfer performance, helping facilities reduce energy consumption and meet sustainability goals.

Traditionally, industrial facilities with steam turbines have surface condensers that operate with a natural filmwise-type of cooling in their surface condensers. This film spreads out and covers all surfaces, creating a consistent layer of condensate. This creates a barrier to the most efficient condensation of steam. Depending on the process and the equipment design, filmwise condensation can cause enough of a thermal barrier to reduce heat transfer that affects production or energy efficiency, particularly when water-side impairments are introduced. This could be due to flow restrictions on the cooling water or high bulk water temperature during summer months.

However, in the last 50 years or so, there has been a move toward developing ways to create conditions for dropwise condensation, which is the formation of distinct droplets. These droplets then roll off the surface, exposing fresh areas for condensation. This process minimizes thermal resistance by not creating an insulating layer. Until recently, the creation of dropwise condensation was done by adding films or coatings of some kind to the steam side of the surface condenser tubes. While this was an interesting concept, the results have not always been as good as desired.

Dropwise condensation will help improve heat transfer efficiency, reduce steam consumption, maintain production goals and help maintain a stable operation when maximizing production. Dropwise condensation can be achieved through steam treatment technologies that help facilities increase productivity and reliability while reducing energy consumption. Compared to traditional techniques, dropwise condensation allows for a significantly greater heat transfer coefficient because of its distinct droplet formation as the surface remains unwetted. The amount of increase in the heat transfer coefficient will also be affected by the metallurgy of the heat exchanger. Copper alloys perform much better compared to stainless steel and titanium.