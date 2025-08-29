Surge Energy America announces seven billion gallons of freshwater conserved with use of recycled water in completion operations

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2025 (PRNewswire) — Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") today announced it surpassed seven billion gallons of freshwater conserved by utilizing recycled water in completion operations since 2017.

The Company has been a pioneer in freshwater conservation. Beginning in 2017, the Company has been recycling produced water for completion operations which conserves freshwater and reduces operating expenses. In July of this year, the Company surpassed seven billion gallons of freshwater conserved due to this recycling program.

The Company has invested significantly in water handling infrastructure which consists of four recycle facilities built, approximately 217 miles of water pipelines, and company owned disposal wells.

"We are proud to announce the surpassing of seven billion gallons of fresh water conserved," stated Development Manager Kade McCollough. "We believe Surge is a leader in water management and this milestone is the evidence of our long-standing commitment to responsible water handling in the Permian Basin."

"This investment in water infrastructure is a key reason our lease operating expense unit costs have been below five dollars per barrel of oil equivalent for six consecutive years," stated Senior Vice President of Development and Operations Chris Alonzo. "Surge's cost structure is top-tier in the Permian Basin."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 173,000 net acres in the Permian Basin as of June 30, 2025. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.