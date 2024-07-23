  • Subscribe
    Industry

    Electromagnetic flowmeter

    July 23, 2024
    Designed with long-term reliability and durability in mind, the ENVIROMAG offers a cutting-edge solution for accurate flow measurement in various water and wastewater applications.
    KROHNE’s ENVIROMAG advanced electromagnetic flowmeter is engineered specifically for the water and wastewater industry in North America. Designed with long-term reliability and durability in mind, the ENVIROMAG offers a cutting-edge solution for accurate flow measurement in various water and wastewater applications.

    Certified with NSF approval for potable water, the ENVIROMAG ensures safety and compliance with stringent North American standards. It features a design suitable for direct burial installations, with a NEMA 6P rating that guarantees protection against water ingress and environmental challenges. The ENVIROMAG comes equipped with multiple communication options, making it versatile and compatible with a wide range of control systems. This tool is the ideal choice for water and wastewater measurement applications, offering unmatched performance and reliability throughout the process.

    The ENVIROMAG offers short inlet and outlet runs, remains unaffected by contamination, solids, fibers, and slurries, and requires no maintenance. Each unit is wet calibrated, complete with a calibration report, and comes with continuous self-diagnostic features. Additionally, the ENVIROMAG is NSF approved with a hard rubber liner and is available with a "virtual reference" that eliminates the need for grounding rings. It is also hazardous area approved for added safety and compliance.

    About KROHNE

    KROHNE is a worldwide technological leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of accurate, reliable and cost-effective measuring instruments for the process industries. KROHNE focuses on forming partnerships with its customers to provide them with the most reliable and innovative solutions available in the marketplace. For more information about KROHNE’s complete line of measuring instrumentation for the process industries, contact KROHNE at 1-800-FLOWING (978-535-6060 in MA); email: [email protected], X, Facebook, LinkedIn, or visit www.us.krohne.com.

