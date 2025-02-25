(Hapman release) — Hapman, a global leader in custom bulk material handling equipment, highlights its vacuum conveyors, designed for efficient material movement in wastewater treatment facilities. This line of conveyors showcases Hapman's commitment to efficiency, versatility and cost-effective solutions in material handling for water and wastewater treatment facilities.

At the core of Hapman's vacuum conveyors is the regenerative blower technology, which enables effective material transport without relying on plant air, significantly reducing operational costs. The conveyors also feature a reverse-pulse filter cleaning system, ensuring maximum filter efficiency and minimizing downtime crucial for continuous wastewater treatment operations.

The vacuum conveyors line includes three distinct models, each tailored to specific operational requirements:

MiniVac: Utilizing dilute phase vacuum technology, this model excels over other options because the pipe can be routed around obstacles, offering flexibility in installation and operation. MiniVac is available in painted carbon or stainless steel. LP Series: Ideal for tight spaces. E-Line: Designed with safety in mind, protecting people and equipment from dust explosions. E-Line is rated for pressures up to 14.5 psi.

The vacuum conveyors align with Hapman's 80-year legacy of developing robust equipment tailored to specific industry needs. This product line is expected to significantly impact productivity and efficiency in wastewater treatment plants.

