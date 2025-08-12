LENEXA, Kan. – Smith & Loveless Inc., the global leader in grit removal technologies for municipal and industrial wastewater applications, highlights the PISTA TURBO Grit Pump. As the industry’s only pump exclusively engineered for handling wastewater grit slurry, the PISTA TURBO Grit Pump sets the standard for dependable and efficient grit transfer from the grit chamber to downstream washing and dewatering systems.

Engineered for superior performance, the PISTA TURBO Grit Pump is available in 4-inch and 6-inch models and supports flow rates up to 500 GPM (32.5 L/s). Its advanced design includes a Ni-Hard recessed impeller and pump volute that are strategically positioned away from the abrasive flow path, extending pump life and ensuring sustained grit pumping reliability. Vertical pump construction eliminates many performance issues common in horizontal pump configurations, such as premature wear, grit deposition between cycles, and maintenance-intensive components like v-belts.

The PISTA TURBO Grit Pump offers unmatched versatility with both remote-mounted, flooded suction and top-mounted, vacuum-primed configurations. Top-mounted designs offer space-saving benefits, eliminate the need for costly pump rooms, and can be paired with Smith & Loveless’ pre-engineered PISTA PRO-PAK for weather-resistant installations in colder climates.

Built with heavy-duty, oversized stainless-steel shafts and bearings, the pump delivers long-lasting service. The simple vertical orientation enhances serviceability, with fast impeller access requiring removal of only four to 8 cap screws, depending on the model size.

The PISTA TURBO Grit Pump supports intermittent operation, controlled by time or differential settings, minimizing energy consumption and wear. An optional Storm Mode configuration allows for dual pump setups that feed dual PISTA Grit Concentrators for redundancy and increased operational resilience.

Every component of the PISTA TURBO Grit Pump is engineered and assembled in the United States at Smith & Loveless’ manufacturing facility, ensuring full compliance with Build America, Buy America (BABA) provisions and reinforcing the company’s commitment to American-made quality.

For more information on the PISTA TURBO Grit Pump and other Smith & Loveless products, visit www.SmithAndLoveless.com.