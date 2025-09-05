World Water Works expands bioaugmentation solutions with new ArxZyme anaerobic products

(World Water Works release) — World Water Works, Inc. recently announced the launch of four new bioaugmentation solutions, expanding its WWW ArxZyme product family into the anaerobic treatment space. The new products are designed to optimize the performance of anaerobic digestion systems, lagoons and high-strength wastewater treatment facilities.

Available in both powder and liquid formats, the four new products are designed to work synergistically with each other and are compatible with most existing treatment programs. They include:

ArxZyme AN FOG Catalyst: Engineered to break down complex fats, oils and greases (FOG). It combines specialized lipase-producing anaerobes with targeted enzymes to prevent the accumulation of inhibitory compounds and maximize biogas potential in oxygen-free environments.

ArxZyme AN Protein Catalyst: A blend of anaerobic proteolytic microbes and catalytic enzymes that accelerates protein degradation. It enhances the conversion of proteins into bioavailable peptides, amino acids and valuable volatile fatty acids (VFA), boosting methane production and improving overall digester efficiency.

ArxZyme AN MicroNutri: A micronutrient blend with 32 chelated trace metals, macronutrients and buffering agents. It optimizes anaerobic digestion processes by supporting peak biological activity, stabilizing pH levels and increasing methane yield. This product helps systems recover faster from upsets and prevents common operational issues like digester souring.

ArxZyme AN Methane: A microbial solution containing over 42 specialized microorganisms. It is engineered to supercharge methane production by providing comprehensive biological support across all four phases of anaerobic digestion. This product is ideal for accelerating digester start-ups, recovering from toxicity events and maximizing biogas yields.

These products address critical challenges in anaerobic treatment systems by enhancing process stability, increasing biogas production and improving operational efficiency. Facilities can expect accelerated digester start-ups, faster recovery from system upsets and maximized methane yields — all while reducing sludge volumes and preventing common issues like long-chain fatty acid (LCFA) toxicity and digester souring.



WWW ArxZyme bioaugmentation and biostimulation products complement WWW’s comprehensive wastewater treatment solutions portfolio, which includes technologies for removing fat, oil and grease, total suspended solids (TSS), biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), biological nutrient removal (BNR) and more in various industrial and municipal applications.



