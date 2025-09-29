Wet screening solutions

(Compass Wire Cloth release) — Compass Wire Cloth, a North American manufacturer of separation, sifting and screening solutions, highlights its wet processing products specifically crafted to advance efficiency and reliability in the wastewater treatment industry.

As facilities face rising demands to remove fine particles and impurities from process water, Compass's Round Pretensioned Sandwich Screens outfitted with self-cleaning sliders and robust connectors play a critical role in achieving superior filtration at each stage of treatment. This engineered product is particularly beneficial in industries where effective separation and removal of microfibers and other suspended solids from wastewater streams directly enhances treatment performance and supports environmental compliance.

Compass’s Round Pretensioned Sandwich Screens provide consistent and efficient particle separation, forming the backbone of many high-capacity filtration systems. These screens feature a precision-tensioned mesh system, fabricated in-house to ensure tight tolerances and dependable fit with all major OEM vibratory screeners. Compass’s ability to manufacture screens to exact specifications ensures that the wastewater industry benefits from consistent screen tension, minimal downtime and extended operational life.

The round screen’s unique sandwich-style construction holds self-cleaning devices known as sliders. These devices move freely during operation to actively reduce screen blinding, maintaining high flow rates and minimizing maintenance interruptions even in the presence of fibrous or sticky contaminants commonly encountered in wastewater. The screens are available in multiple aperture sizes ranging from 20 microns to 11,000 microns.

Backed by decades of expertise and ISO 9001 certification, Compass continues to meet the highest industry standards, offering rapid turnaround on both standard and custom solutions. Their comprehensive inventory ensures availability in all meshes, alloys and wire diameters to match the unique requirements of the wastewater treatment sector.

