Nidec US MOTORS introduces new PrecisionFlow electronically commutated motor at WEFTEC 2025

Nidec U.S. Motors release) — Nidec U.S. MOTORS is proud to introduce PrecisionFlow, its newest high-efficiency electronically commutated motor (ECM), to water infrastructure professionals at this year’s WEFTEC show, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. By delivering up to 85% efficiency, PrecisionFlow represents a significant leap forward, offering up to 30% more efficiency than standard single phase motors.

In addition, the motor manufacturer is showcasing its expanded lineup of 1.25 Service Factor (SF) overload capacity motors, now available across key motor models. Nidec will also feature its wide selection of in-stock, ready-to-install motors, including SynRA, a super-premium (NEMA Premium 4) synchronous motor designed for top-tier performance and high energy efficiency.

“Our engineering and market leaders are looking forward to once again connecting with industry professionals at North America’s largest annual water quality exhibition,” said Patrick Hogg, vice president of marketing and sales for Nidec’s U.S. MOTORS brand. “This year we’re building excitement around our PrecisionFlow motor as it brings important performance advantages to water supply and quality systems.”

Besides SynRA and PrecisionFlow, the Nidec booth will feature the vertical HOLLOSHAFT motor, including the corrosive duty (CORRO-DUTY) version; several products from the World Motor line; and the ID300 Fusion, an integrated high-performance drive solution for pumps requiring variable speed of 1HP to 10 HP. All the functions of a variable speed drive are incorporated into the pump motor, making it easy to configure the ID300 for the application.

Hogg said that "smart" pumping systems are critical in supporting water efficiency programs to better monitor and reduce energy usage. “We have invested heavily in developing motor and control technologies to help solve these critical industry needs, resulting in electric motors that surpass NEMA Premium efficiency levels, with variable speed operation, closed loop control systems, and overall capability for variable demand response.”

Electronically commutated motors (ECMs), synchronous motors and motors integrated with variable frequency drives (VFDs) are the heart of smart pumping systems. Intelligent pump systems can minimize energy consumption and simplify installation and maintenance. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as ECM, advanced sensors, real-time data analysis and automation, pumping systems can optimize water usage, detect anomalies and adapt to changing conditions.

Engineering, sales and marketing staff from Nidec will be available to talk to WEFTEC attendees about the newest motor and pump technologies and the advantages they bring to water, wastewater and irrigation applications.