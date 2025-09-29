Bedford Reinforced Plastics introduces new screenwall at WEFTEC 2025

BEDFORD, PA (September 29, 2025) — Bedford Reinforced Plastics — a full-service supplier offering an extensive line of fiberglass-reinforced polymer (FRP) products and services — is excited to introduce its new FRP screenwall at WEFTEC 2025. The innovative tongue-and-groove panel is engineered to provide robust security and containment solutions, particularly for the wastewater treatment industry.

The new screenwall is designed to provide perimeter protection while also limiting exterior visibility, which enhances security for facilities that prefer to remain out of public view. Its solid-panel surface combined with a tongue-and-groove design make scaling the security wall nearly impossible as there are no handholds or footholds to aid unauthorized entry. Screenwalls can be integrated with a swing-hinge door to provide access for authorized personnel. The screenwall can withstand wind gusts up to 120 mph, ensuring a reliable barrier even in the harshest conditions.

In addition to security, Bedford’s screenwall is an ideal solution for secondary containment within the wastewater industry. Unlike heavy concrete and metal alternatives, this non-corrosive, lightweight FRP option can be easily installed and combined with a third-party liner to protect against the potential threat of spills or leaks. It’s an efficient and economical choice for constructing new containment areas or retrofitting existing facilities.

Unlike metal and wood, Bedford’s FRP screenwall won’t rust, rot, warp or corrode, making it a durable choice for indoor and outdoor applications, especially for environments with water or corrosive chemicals. NSF-certified options and UV-resistant ReadyShield coating are also available.

Bedford’s screenwall panels are available in 2-foot increments with a 3-inch width. End caps and top caps ensure a seamless aesthetic. Stainless steel hardware is included for door hinges. Bedford screenwalls are produced in a standard slate gray, but custom colors are available.

Attendees of WEFTEC 2025, held September 29 – October 1 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, are invited to view the new screenwall and speak with product experts at booth 5040 — South Building.

