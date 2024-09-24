  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Industry

    WEFTEC preview with Aquacycl's Orianna Bretschger

    Sept. 24, 2024
    The CEO talks about her WEFTEC session and the company's new solution SulfideFix, a biological wastewater treatment product that uses sulfate-reducing bacteria to remove 99.9% of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gas from large-scale wastewater tanks.
    Related To: Aquacycl