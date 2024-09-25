  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Industry

    WEFTEC preview with Brown and Caldwell's Jeff Allen

    Sept. 25, 2024
    The senior process engineer discusses his presentation, titled "Petroleum Refinery Problem Wastewater Constituent Removal Advances," as well as winning the Best WEFTEC Program Abstract award.
    Related To: Brown and Caldwell