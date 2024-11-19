  • Subscribe
  • Videos
  • White Papers
  • Webinars
  • 3D Models
  • Events
  • Industry News
  • Global Thought Leaders
    1. Industry

    Discussing MFG Chemical's new treatment and monitoring solution using fluorescent tagged polymers

    Nov. 19, 2024
    Gary Garcia with Masters Company Inc. and Mike Standish with MFG Chemical talk with Water Technology managing editor Daniel Gaddy about the patent-pending Illuminator FTP monitoring unit.