Discussing MFG Chemical's new treatment and monitoring solution using fluorescent tagged polymers
Nov. 19, 2024
Gary Garcia with Masters Company Inc. and Mike Standish with MFG Chemical talk with Water Technology managing editor Daniel Gaddy about the patent-pending Illuminator FTP monitoring unit.
Daniel Gaddy
