PFAS testing and monitoring: What industrial water leaders need to know

Sagentia Innovation's Dan Spencer outlines how factories can map PFAS sources, test effluent and engage suppliers to ensure compliance across complex processing equipment and multi-site operations.
Dec. 12, 2025

Industrial facilities across sectors are facing mounting pressure as PFAS regulations tighten in the United States and abroad. To help clarify what these changes mean for operators, Water Technology sat down with Dan Spencer, account manager with Sygentia Innovations and co-author of a recent article examining PFAS risk, monitoring, and remediation strategy.

In this interview, Spencer discusses the practical steps industrial companies should take to identify PFAS in products and effluents, how analytical testing is shaping compliance readiness, and which treatment technologies — ranging from granular activated carbon to ion exchange and foam fractionation — are showing the most promise. His insights offer a grounded perspective for facilities preparing for a more stringent regulatory landscape.

