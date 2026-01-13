Amazon Sustainability Leader Kara Hurst Takes Leadership Role at Water.org

"Kara understands what it takes to move complex systems toward long-term change," said Gary White, CEO and co-founder of Water.org. "Her experience scaling solutions and integrating sustainability into core business strategy will strengthen the board's role as Water.org continues to grow in scale and impact, removing financial and structural barriers to safe water and sanitation for families around the world."

More than two billion people live without access to clean water, according to Water.org’s website. More than three billion people live without access to safe toilets, the nonprofit’s website says.

Among Amazon’s sustainability work under Hurst’s leadership includes work to decarbonize transportation and buildings, while also recycling packaging.

"I fundamentally believe the global water crisis is solvable, and that progress depends on directing capital in ways that meet people where they are," said Hurst. "Water.org works directly with people and communities, listening to local expertise and helping families access affordable financing for the water and sanitation solutions that work for them. I'm honored to serve as board chair and support the organization's work to connect families with the essential resources they need to survive and thrive."

Solving the world’s water crisis for all people could require an estimated $114 billion in investment annually, only about one-fourth of which is being spent, according to a February 2023 article on TIME magazine’s website.

Water.org has connected millions to safe water and sanitation through projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Most of the work directly impacts individuals and families who gain access and means to cleaner and abundant water.