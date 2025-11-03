Solenis expands global water management capabilities with NCH acquisition

WILMINGTON, Del. — Solenis, a leading global supplier of water and hygiene solutions, recently completed its acquisition of NCH Corporation (NCH), a provider of on-site water treatment and industrial maintenance products for middle-market customers.

With the addition of NCH, Solenis strengthens its position as a comprehensive water management partner serving industries worldwide. The combined company now operates in more than 160 countries and employs approximately 23,000 people. Solenis is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and is owned by Platinum Equity. Following the deal, Bain Capital and the Levy family, former owners of NCH, retain minority stakes in Solenis.

“By adding NCH’s well-recognized brands and broad customer base in the middle market, Solenis has a more diversified business with increased scale, an expanded global footprint, and superior customer service capabilities,” said John Panichella, CEO of Solenis. “Together, the newly combined company will provide attractive cross-selling opportunities—especially to meet growing customer demand for sustainable and digital solutions.”

Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Nathan Eldridge described the transaction as “a transformational opportunity” that expands Solenis’ ability to meet customer needs across industries.