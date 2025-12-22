AqueoUS Vets appoints new CEO

The water technology provider AqueoUS Vets recently named Paris Neofotistos as its news chief executive officer.

According to company officials, Neofotistos has more than 27 years of leadership experience in municipal and industrial water and wastewater.

Neofotistos joins the Redding, California–based company after serving as executive vice president of sales and marketing at SmartCover, a private equity–backed water technology firm. In that role, he led the company’s commercial organization through a period of rapid growth, oversaw the integration of a strategic acquisition and contributed to SmartCover’s eventual sale to Badger Meter.

Prior to SmartCover, Neofotistos was vice president of sales at Axine Water Technologies, where he helped build and scale the company’s commercial team and expand its market presence in advanced treatment applications.