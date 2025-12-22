AqueoUS Vets appoints new CEO

The water technology provider AqueoUS Vets recently named Paris Neofotistos as its news chief executive officer.
According to company officials, Neofotistos has more than 27 years of leadership experience in municipal and industrial water and wastewater.
Neofotistos joins the Redding, California–based company after serving as executive vice president of sales and marketing at SmartCover, a private equity–backed water technology firm. In that role, he led the company’s commercial organization through a period of rapid growth, oversaw the integration of a strategic acquisition and contributed to SmartCover’s eventual sale to Badger Meter.
Prior to SmartCover, Neofotistos was vice president of sales at Axine Water Technologies, where he helped build and scale the company’s commercial team and expand its market presence in advanced treatment applications.
Earlier in his career, Neofotistos spent 14 years at USP Technologies, a Veralto operating company, progressing through leadership roles with responsibility for operations, engineering, field services, program management, and commercial teams. He also previously worked for Infilco Degremont, a Veolia Water Technologies subsidiary, gaining experience in environmental services and advanced water treatment systems.
AqueoUS Vets leaders say the expect Neofotistos to focus on strengthening the company’s operational performance, advancing innovation, and supporting continued growth as the company addresses increasing demand for treatment of PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern.
Neofotistos holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Virginia Tech and began his career as an applications engineer. He has authored multiple technical papers and holds several patents related to water treatment technologies. He is based near Richmond, Virginia.
AqueoUS Vets manufactures and supplies turnkey water treatment systems for municipal and industrial customers, providing services from system design and manufacturing through installation, commissioning, and long-term support. The company is a member of the Bain Double Impact portfolio and focuses on solutions aimed at protecting public health and the environment.