US Army Corps of Engineers awards water infrastructure contract

The US Army Corps of Engineers Portland District awarded Tetra Tech a position in a 5-year multiple-award architectural and engineering (A-E) design contract with a shared capacity of $49 million.

The agreement covers the delivery of professional design services supporting navigation and water control infrastructure across the district’s area of responsibility. The contract enables Tetra Tech to contribute technical expertise to a broad portfolio of civil works projects including the planning and design of essential assets such as locks, dams, levees, and infrastructure associated with flood zone management.

The scope also encompasses advanced technical analysis and computer-based modelling to support dam safety, flood risk management, inland and coastal navigation, and migratory fish passage initiatives.

Under terms of the award, multidisciplinary teams of engineers, scientists, and technical specialists will work on design and optimization tasks aimed at improving the performance and resilience of existing and future infrastructure. The services are intended to support operational reliability while addressing environmental and safety considerations associated with large-scale water resources systems.