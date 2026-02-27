Tetra Tech to provide Netherlands water engineering framework

Feb. 27, 2026

Key Highlights

  • Rijkswaterstaat has selected Tetra Tech to provide services for the Netherland’s water infrastructure networks.
  • Tetra Tech will design high-end solutions for flood defense structures, locks, and bridges.
Rijkswaterstaat, the Netherland’s Executive Agency of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has selected Tetra Tech to provide engineering and technical services to develop and modernize the country’s water infrastructure networks.

Tetra Tech will design high-end solutions to renew and extend the life of water systems and surrounding infrastructure, including flood defense structures, locks, and bridges. Tetra Tech also will leverage in-house, advanced data analytics and laboratory expertise to conduct soil and sediment surveys and support evidence-based decision-making for water system upgrades and new build projects. This work will support the Netherland’s infrastructure resilience and long-term water security.

