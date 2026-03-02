ITT closes acquisition of SPX FLOW

ITT Inc. closed its acquisition of SPX FLOW Inc., a global brand for highly engineered process technologies which enable critical production operations, advanced mixing solutions, blending, fluid handling, separation, and thermal transfer.

In December 2025, ITT announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to purchase SPX FLOW for a total consideration of $4.775 billion, funded through a combination of cash and equity. SPX FLOW delivered 2025 revenue of more than $1.3 billion and organic orders growth of 14%.

ITT’s Industrial Process (IP) segment in centrifugal and twin‑screw pumps, engineered valves, and aftermarket services, is being renamed Flow Technologies. SPX FLOW is now a part of Flow Technologies.