Bahrain EWA) received bids for Hidd Independent Water RO plant

March 5, 2026

Key Highlights

  • Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority received bids for its Hidd Independent Water Production (IWP) plant.
  • The seawater reverse osmosis plant will have a contracted capacity of 11,364 cu m/hr
Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) received bids from Saudi group Acwa (formerly Acwa Power) and Spanish major GS Inima Environment for its Hidd Independent Water Production (IWP) plant, said Zawya in a Mar. 3 release.

On July 31, 2025, EWA launched an international tender for the development and implementation of the seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant with a planned capacity of 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of potable water.

Hidd IWP will be implemented on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis. The project will have a guaranteed net contracted water capacity (GNCWC) of 11,364 cu m/hr.

