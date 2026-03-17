FLOWS act provides grants for digital water monitoring upgrades

The Futureproofing Local Operations for Water Systems (FLOWS) Act of 2026 has been introduced by US Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to launch a targeted grant program to help rural utilities improve reliability while also strengthening and modernizing their cybersecurity.

Rural water and wastewater systems are struggling with aging infrastructure, limited staffing, and rising operational costs. Many of these systems serve fewer than 3,300 people and are under-resourced, increasing challenges to deploying modern tools that larger utilities rely on to detect leaks, manage pressure, monitor water quality and prevent service disruptions. These limitations drive higher costs for rural residents, reduce system reliability and leave communities more vulnerable to cyber threats.

Modern digital tools such as leak and pressure monitoring as well as digital security training and maintenance can aid small and rural wastewater systems struggling with fewer staff, aging infrastructure and unsustainable base rates. The legislation authorizes $50 million annually for these improvements, targeted at the smallest and most economically challenged rural communities.

The FLOWS Act would establish a competitive EPA grant program to help rural communities modernize their water, wastewater, and stormwater systems using digital technologies such as real-time sensing, industrial control systems, artificial intelligence tools, and advanced modeling software. Grants may also be used for workforce training and ongoing cybersecurity assistance.

The measure has garnered support from the National Rural Water Association, National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), Bentley, Autodesk, Grundfos, Xylem, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), Arkansas Rural Water Association and Business Software Alliance.