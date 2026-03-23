John Crane seals reduce LNG water consumption

John Crane significantly reduced water consumption at an LNG export facility in Louisiana through the deployment of its Type SB2 USP dual-cartridge seal.

The seals enabled a 99.8% consumption reduction in high-temperature hot well pump operations. Water usage dropped to 3-4 gal/d from about 2,000 gal/d.

Previously, the pumps relied on conventional mechanical seals with an API Plan 32 demineralised water flush, which required a continuous supply of treated water to cool and lubricate the seal faces. This approach was effective but water-intensive, driving up operational costs, especially at the high process temperatures involved.

By contrast, Type SB2 USP seals operate between 180° C. and 200° C. with minimal water use. The seal uses proprietary non-contacting upstream pumping technology with a buffer fluid to cool and lubricate the seal faces. This innovation minimizes the need for external water flushes.

The solution was delivered and installed within 8 weeks, with no implementation challenges reported, enabling the operator to achieve immediate, measurable water savings.

Since installation, the facility has maintained stable seal performance while significantly reducing reliance on demineralised water. The operator is considering wider adoption of the Type SB2 USP seal across its facilities as part of a broader sustainability and operational optimization program.