Rice WaTER Institute, IDE Technologies to collaborate on advanced water treatment

Rice WaTER Institute and IDE Technologies are collaborating on desalination, brine management, PFAS treatment and destruction and resource recovery.

Through joint efforts in techno-economic assessment, laboratory analysis, industry approvals, manufacturing and market research, IDE and the WaTER Institute aim to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation technologies and successful deployment of market-leading desalination systems.

The initial phase focuses on advancing IDE’s wastewater treatment solutions, including the Max H2O Desalter and PFRO, with supplementary research from the WaTER Institute. Areas of targeted innovation include novel desalination and brine management processes such as low salt rejection reverse osmosis (LSRRO), breakthrough PFAS treatment, destruction technologies, and resource recovery technologies for critical materials from brine.

Key elements of the partnership include establishing an IDE test bed system within the WaTER Institute to enable integration and testing of the institute’s developed systems, research-quality data generation, and engagement for students and IDE partners.

The alliance will further create exchange opportunities, including placements for Rice students, doctoral candidates and postdoctoral researchers at IDE facilities across the United States, as well as internships or sabbaticals for IDE professionals at the WaTER Institute in collaboration with its faculty.

The partnership will also facilitate IDE to participate in the ARC Innovation district to support the Water Technology Accelerator initiative, while both organizations will jointly pursue grant submissions aligned with their shared mission in view of the partnership.