NEOM cancels Moonlight seawater desalinization plant

NEOM has cancelled the Moonlight seawater desalinization plant designed to supply the NEOM region in Saudi Arabia.

Contracting for the plant on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast was tendered in 2024 and was expected to produce 150,000 cu m/d. The Moonlight plant was intended to supply water to parts of the NOEM $500 billion megacity project. NEOM plans to meet all its water needs through desalination, and 100% of wastewater will be recycled and used for irrigation.

Last year the project failed to reach the contract award stage and sources say it has now been cancelled as part of a NEOM restructure.

The cancellation follows NEOM’s cancellation of the Enowa renewable energy-powered desalination project in May 2024.

NEOM has not officially commented on the Moonlight project.